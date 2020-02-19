2 out-of-state men charged with soliciting a minor in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men from out-of-state have been charged with soliciting a minor in Henrico.
Thomas Anderson Jr., 45, of Connecticut, has been charged with four counts of using a communications device to solicit a minor after an undercover investigation by Henrico police.
Officials said an undercover detective was contacted by Anderson online, but the two have also spoken via text message. Police said Anderson told the undercover detective he was 45 years old and the detective said she was 13.
Police said Anderson talked about touching himself, requested inappropriate pictures, discussed sex acts and sent an inappropriate photo of himself.
Anderson was extradited from Connecticut to Henrico on Tuesday.
Police also charged Dennis Detrick, 61, of Pennsylvania, with three counts of using a communications device to solicit a minor.
Officials said Detrick contacted the undercover detective who he thought was an underage girl in Nov. 2019.
Detectives said Detrick sent a photo of himself and asked for inappropriate photos in return.
He was extradited from Pennsylvania to Henrico on Feb. 17.
