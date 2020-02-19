News To Know for Feb. 19: Rain today, snow tomorrow; Plant fire; False active shooter; Phone ban; Teacher charged; Gray running for mayor; Innsbrook concerts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Early morning showers, otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s.
Snow is expected tomorrow.
Fire crews battled a massive two-alarm fire at a tire recycling plant in Richmond.
The building used to be River City Recycling but the business is now called Material Management and Recycling. It’s located directly behind Brooks Diner, not far from Virginia Union University.
Richmond fire crews were able to get the fire under control just before 9 p.m.
Henrico police were called to Moody Middle after the report of an active shooter came in via 911 text on Jan. 13.
The false report prompted a vast emergency response to the school that day.
Police said they arrested and charged a juvenile with the false summoning of law enforcement on Feb. 18. The juvenile was placed into a detention center.
The state Senate voted Tuesday in favor of a bill that would prohibit holding a phone while driving a motor vehicle on Virginia roadways and which implements a penalty for the traffic violation.
House Bill 874 will head to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, who has voiced support for prohibiting the use of handheld cellphones while driving.
The measure, sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would go into effect at the start of 2021.
A Richmond school teacher now faces an aggravated involuntary vehicular manslaughter charge in connection to a crash that killed a father of five.
A criminal complaint reveals Hodges was the only person in the car she was driving the night of the crash, she admitted to having a single alcoholic beverage before driving.
Following Friday’s fatal crash, Hodges was charged with involuntary aggravated manslaughter, a second offense DWI, driving after forfeiture of license, failure to obey a traffic signal and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray is running for mayor. A source within Richmond City Hall confirmed the information.
Gray expects to roll out an official campaign bid in March.
Gray has spent one term on the city council representing Richmond’s 2nd District.
Innsbrook After Hours announced three new concerts coming to the venue this summer.
Aaron Lewis will perform on June 24, Get The Led Out will perform on Aug. 6 and Train will perform on Aug. 14.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. online. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week.
