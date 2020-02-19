News To Know for Feb. 19: Rain today, snow tomorrow; Plant fire; False active shooter; Phone ban; Teacher charged; Gray running for mayor; Innsbrook concerts

News To Know for Feb. 19: Rain today, snow tomorrow; Plant fire; False active shooter; Phone ban; Teacher charged; Gray running for mayor; Innsbrook concerts
NBC12 viewer photos of the massive fire at a Richmond recycling plant. (Source: NBC12 Viewer)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Snow In Forecast

Early morning showers, otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s.

Clearing skies Wednesday after early morning rain, then watching Thursday Snow.

Snow is expected tomorrow.

Plant Fire

Fire crews battled a massive two-alarm fire at a tire recycling plant in Richmond.

The building used to be River City Recycling but the business is now called Material Management and Recycling. It’s located directly behind Brooks Diner, not far from Virginia Union University.

Crews are battling a massive fire in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond fire crews were able to get the fire under control just before 9 p.m.

Active Shooter

Henrico police were called to Moody Middle after the report of an active shooter came in via 911 text on Jan. 13.

The false report prompted a vast emergency response to the school that day.

Police said they arrested and charged a juvenile with the false summoning of law enforcement on Feb. 18. The juvenile was placed into a detention center.

Phone Ban

The state Senate voted Tuesday in favor of a bill that would prohibit holding a phone while driving a motor vehicle on Virginia roadways and which implements a penalty for the traffic violation.

House Bill 874 will head to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, who has voiced support for prohibiting the use of handheld cellphones while driving.

This act will strengthen traffic laws by restricting the use of cell phones while driving. (Source: Pablo)

The measure, sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would go into effect at the start of 2021.

Richmond Teacher

A Richmond school teacher now faces an aggravated involuntary vehicular manslaughter charge in connection to a crash that killed a father of five.

A criminal complaint reveals Hodges was the only person in the car she was driving the night of the crash, she admitted to having a single alcoholic beverage before driving.

Detectives say Richmond City Public Schools teacher Anthoneya A. Hodges, 26, has been arrested and charged with a DUI in a fatal crash. (Source: RPD)

Following Friday’s fatal crash, Hodges was charged with involuntary aggravated manslaughter, a second offense DWI, driving after forfeiture of license, failure to obey a traffic signal and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Kim Gray

Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray is running for mayor. A source within Richmond City Hall confirmed the information.

Gray expects to roll out an official campaign bid in March.

Kim Gray expects to roll out an official campaign bid in March. (Source: Kim Gray Official Facebook)

Gray has spent one term on the city council representing Richmond’s 2nd District.

Innsbrook Concerts

Innsbrook After Hours announced three new concerts coming to the venue this summer.

Aaron Lewis will perform on June 24, Get The Led Out will perform on Aug. 6 and Train will perform on Aug. 14.

Innsbrook After Hours announced three new concerts coming to the venue this summer. (Source: Pixabay)

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. online. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week.

