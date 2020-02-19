New Amazon fulfillment center to bring 150 new jobs to Central Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Prince George County, that will bring 150 new jobs to the area.
The facility will lease the former 798,000-square-foot Ace Hardware Corporation facility.
“This investment expands Amazon’s footprint in Virginia and is a strong testament to our competitive business climate, prime East Coast location, and unmatched talent,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to build on our corporate partnership with Amazon, and we are pleased that the new fulfillment center will create up to 150 well-paid jobs in Prince George County.”
Amazon launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2013. The company has 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as delivery stations in Ashland, Chesapeake, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield and Sterling.
“The new fulfillment center in Prince George County will provide Amazon optimal access to national markets from Interstate 95,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This important project will re-open the former Ace Hardware facility and create valuable jobs, and we thank the company for continuing to expand in Virginia.”
Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, many of which are based in Virginia.
