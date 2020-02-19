3 men charged with firearm possession while at Henrico high school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have charged three men with firearm possession charges while on school property; two of them also faces charges in connection to the theft of the gun.
On Feb. 12, officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to Hermitage High School for a report of a larceny from a truck.
Upon arrival William Venhuizen Jr., 21, of Hanover, told officers while his truck was parked in the school’s parking lot his shotgun was stolen.
During the investigation, officers developed Brendan Collins, 18, and Eric Cheatham, 24, both of Richmond, as suspects.
“Mr. Collins began walking through the parking lot and walked past the listed Chevy pickup when they noticed the driver’s door was unlocked,” police said. “Collins entered the driver's door of the pickup. Inside the pickup, under the passenger seat was the listed shotgun.”
Police said Collins put the gun in another car and witnesses then observed Collins and Cheatham walk towards the school to attend a basketball game.
“The gun was never carried into the school,” police said. “No students were harmed and school functions were not affected.”
The gun was later recovered.
Both Collins and Cheatham face grand larceny charges. Collins, Cheatham and Venhuizen all face a charge each of possession of a firearm while on school property.
