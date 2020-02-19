Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CONSERVATIVE-CURRICULUM
Videos used by schools question minimum wage, climate change
A nonprofit educational group that produces free-market-oriented social studies materials is facing criticism that its materials are ideologically skewed. Pennsylvania-based Izzit.org says that hundreds of thousands of teachers across the country use its videos and lesson plans. The company's CEO acknowledges that they promote an ideological viewpoint. A math video, for instance, is actually a treatise against the minimum wage. And a video called “Unstoppable Solar Cycles” questions man's impact on climate change. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia is defending a recent partnership with the group in producing a video presentation from conservative federal judge Douglas Ginsburg on the Constitution.
Veterans group: Pentagon broke agreement to reopen database
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group says the Pentagon has reneged on its agreement to reopen a vast records database that helps service members who are appealing a less-than-honorable discharge. The National Veterans Legal Services Program said Tuesday that the Defense Department failed to make public the “vast majority” of decisions made by military review boards. Those boards grant or deny a veteran’s request to upgrade a less-than-honorable discharge. Veterans’ lawyers study those decisions in hopes of building successful arguments for their clients. Attorneys for the military said in court documents that they failed to keep their agreement because the records contained personal information that still needed to be redacted.
Virginia mom sentenced for drunken fight, leaving kids alone
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who left her two children alone while getting into a drunken fight at a beach party pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Shelby Oliver pleaded guilty Tuesday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication. She was sentenced to two months in jail. Charging documents say 28-year-old Oliver was attending the Floatopia beach party with her children last year when she got into a drunken fight. Documents say she left her children alone. They were later found dehydrated. Oliver was originally charged with felony child abuse but the children's injuries didn't meet felony standards. Prosecutors and the defense say Oliver has made positive changes in her life since the incident.
Authorities find 21 dead hunting dogs in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they've found 21 dead hunting dogs and charged their owner with felony animal cruelty. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that one dog was found alive and is expected to fully recover. The dogs were a breed that’s often called Walkers or Walker Hounds. They were found Friday on a property south of Richmond after Dinwiddie County Animal Control received an anonymous request to check on the animals. Authorities said they charged Floyd McNeil Maitland with two felony counts of animal cruelty. It was not immediately clear whether he's hired an attorney.
Diocese to offer settlements to victims who won't sue
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it will offer monetary settlements to sexual abuse victims if they give up the right to sue. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese announced the offer on Monday. Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout said in a press release that the offer is "the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.” The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements. Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15.
Cat shot in the head with arrow undergoes emergency surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — An animal welfare group in Virginia has removed an arrow from the head of a cat that had been wounded in West Virginia. The Washington Post reports that the Animal Welfare League of Arlington performed the surgery on Sunday. The organization said the cat was doing well, but it could not guarantee its survival. Few details were available about the circumstances in which the cat was attacked. But it apparently happened in Hardy County, West Virginia. A woman had found the feline on her porch. The orange tabby has been named Cupid because the group in Arlington learned about him and his injuries on Valentine’s Day.
Conference aimed at teaching veterans how to become farmers
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University is sponsoring a two-day conference designed to help military veterans who are starting new careers as farmers. The university's Small Farm Outreach Program is teaming up with the Farmer Veteran Coalition to host “Boots to Roots” March 17-18. VSU said in a news release that the conference is aimed at teaching veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities through the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The conference will also focus on how to create effective business plans and develop successful farm production practices.
Gov. Northam awards grants for computer science education
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing new school grants aimed at promoting computer science education. Northam announced Monday he had approved a total of $1.3 million in grants to a number of public schools and colleges. Lawmakers authorized the grants last year, which are to be used on professional development for teachers, instructional resources and other areas related to computers science. Low-performing schools were given a priority for the funding.