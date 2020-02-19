Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and No. 7 Maryland extended its winning streak to nine games by defeating Northwestern 76-67. Smith achieved his 17th double-double of the season by halftime. Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 for the Terrapins, who never trailed in improving their record at home to 15-0. The victory, combined with Penn State's loss to Illinois, left first-place Maryland with a two-game lead in the Big Ten with five games to go. Ryan Young scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats in their 10th successive defeat.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points and No. 5 Dayton held off a late challenge and beat VCU 66-61. It's the Flyers' 15th consecutive victory. Obi Toppin added 12 points and Trey Landers 11 for the Flyers. now 24-2 on the season. They were the highest ranked team ever to play on VCU's home floor. VCU closed to within one possession several times in the last seven minutes, the last on Vince Williams' putback with 27 seconds left, but the Flyers held on. Nah'Shon Hyland led VCU with 18 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 17 rebounds.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez wants his players to go ahead and think about the special moments of winning a world championship in 2019 but also to make sure to realize it's time to start over. The Nationals held their first full-squad workout since earning the World Series trophy at spring training. There are a lot of the same faces — seven free agents returned to the team — and some new ones. Rookie Carter Kieboom is going to get a chance to be the opening day starter at third base so he took grounders there on Tuesday.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Brenden Dillon in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Washington sent a 2020 second-round pick and conditional 201 third-round pick to San Jose for the pending unrestricted free agent. The second-round pick originally belonged to Colorado. The Sharks are keeping half of Dillon's salary and cap hit to facilitate the move. Dillon gives the Capitals another veteran on the blue line as they try to make another Stanley Cup run. The 20-year-old is a left-handed shooter who has averaged just under 20 minutes of ice time per game this season.