Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez wants his players to go ahead and think about the special moments of winning a world championship in 2019 but also to make sure to realize it's time to start over. The Nationals held their first full-squad workout since earning the World Series trophy at spring training. There are a lot of the same faces — seven free agents returned to the team — and some new ones. Rookie Carter Kieboom is going to get a chance to be the opening day starter at third base so he took grounders there on Tuesday.