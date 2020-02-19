Forecast: Clearing skies Wednesday after early morning rain, then watching Thursday Snow.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early morning showers give way to a dry day with highs in the 50s. Snow expected tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s.
**FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday for snow in the afternoon and evening
THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow likely from mid to late afternoon through night. Some accumulations will be biggest in Southern VA (2-3″), but also potential for the metro Richmond area to get around an inch. Highs in the upper 38 but falling to near freezing by early evening. (PM snow chance 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and COLD. Lows in the low 20s, highs upper 30s to near 40.
SATURDAY: Sunny after cold start. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 60. (Rain Chance: 30%)
