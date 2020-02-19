Do you have what it takes to be “The Voice of RVA”?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you think you have what it takes to be “The Voice of RVA” and win $1,000 and a recording session with BES Studios? If the answer was yes, here is what you need to do.
Submit a video of you singing your favorite song or even an original tune, HERE. You have until March 6 to enter.
Then 10 semi-finalists will be chosen from those submissions and then will be voted on to perform live at the Southern Women’s Show. Three of the 10 will be selected to take the stage on Sunday, March 22.
The winner of The Voice RVA will receive $1,000 and a recording session with BES Studios.
All three finalists will receive 20 tickets to the show for friends and family, $50 in show bucks and a Southern Women’s Show shopping bag.
For more details, click here.
