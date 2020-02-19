Dayton holds off VCU, sends Rams to third straight loss

The Rams and Flyers traded runs early in the first half, with Dayton opening up a seven point lead and taking a 36-29 advantage into the break. After VCU crept within four during the second half, the Flyers swelled the lead back up to nine points with 8:15 to go on two Jalen Crutcher free throws. The Rams answered with an 8-1 run, capped off by a Vince Williams three-point play with 6:19 remaining, trimming the score to 52-50.