Dayton holds off VCU, sends Rams to third straight loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nah’Shon Hyland scored 18 points and Marcus Santos-Silva posted a double-double, but it wasn’t enough, as VCU fell to Dayton, 66-61, on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.
The Rams and Flyers traded runs early in the first half, with Dayton opening up a seven point lead and taking a 36-29 advantage into the break. After VCU crept within four during the second half, the Flyers swelled the lead back up to nine points with 8:15 to go on two Jalen Crutcher free throws. The Rams answered with an 8-1 run, capped off by a Vince Williams three-point play with 6:19 remaining, trimming the score to 52-50.
VCU, however, could not make the move to tie the game or take the lead, as the Flyers got the advantage back to seven points and the Rams would get no closer than three down the stretch, despite keeping Dayton from making a field goal during the final 3:02.
Hyland’s 18 points led three Rams in double figures, as Vince Williams chipped in 13. Santos-Silva scored 12 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Crutcher led Dayton with 18 points.
After losing the rebounding battle in each of its last four games, VCU edged the Flyers on the glass tonight, 41-31. The Rams only committed 10 turnovers and held Dayton to just six second half field goals. The Flyers’ 66 points also marked their lowest point total of the season.
Where the black and gold struggled was the free throw department, knocking down just 13 of 22 attempts.
Marcus Evans missed his second straight game tonight with a knee injury, though was dressed and going through pregame warm-ups.
VCU falls to 17-9, 7-6 in the Atlantic 10, and has lost three in a row for the first time since December of 2015. The Rams have lost four of their last five and will visit Saint Louis on Friday for a 9:00pm tip-off.
