Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are battling a house fire in Chesterfield.
Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 14800 block of Blue Rock Road at 5:53 a.m.
It took crews an hour to get the fire under control.
A family of four adults and a dog were able to escape. No one was injured.
The smoke alarm alerted the family that a fire was occurring.
“Make sure your smoke alarms are working because that’s what saved this family,” fire crews say.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.