Crash caused all travel lanes to be blocked, traffic delayed for hours

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash caused all travel lanes to be blocked and traffic was delayed for hours.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Feb. 19 at 9:15 a.m.
According to police, a 1996 Freightliner dump truck was traveling south on Route 29 when it attempted to avoid a stopped vehicle in the right lane.
The dump truck collided with a 2019 Suburu Forester, ran off the left side of the road and collided with a guard rail and traffic light pole.
The driver of the Freightliner, Wayne E. Piel Sr., 53, of Manassas suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center. Piel was wearing his seatbelt.
The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old woman from Washington, D.C, was uninjured in the crash. The woman was wearing her seatbelt.
The crash blocked all lanes on Route 29 and caused delays in traffic for hours.
According to police, Piel was charged with reckless driving.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.