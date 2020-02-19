Cell doors won’t close at state prisons, will cost nearly $14 million to replace

WAVERLY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will soon begin replacing all cell doors at Sussex state prisons due to the current doors not closing properly.
The project is estimated to take three years to complete and cost $13.6 million.
Construction will begin at Sussex I and Sussex II state prison in April or May in Waverly.
“Existing doors are not closing properly due to inmates jamming them,” a DOC spokesperson said in a release. “The existing cell doors are being secured with keyed locks.”
The prisons house some of Virginia’s highest security level inmates and Virginia’s Death row.
“Offenders at Sussex I and Sussex II [are] jamming cell doors, which results in the offenders being able to get out of their cells without staff approval,” the spokesperson said in a release. “This is an unsafe situation for staff and other offenders.”
Additional staff is assigned to each pod while the keyed locks are in place in case of an emergency.
Last week, an inmate at Sussex II State Prison died after he was attacked in his cell. Ebony K. Auddi, 49, had been hospitalized since January 30 assault.
