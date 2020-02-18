WCU looks to sweep VMI

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Western Carolina has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Western Carolina's scoring this season and 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this year.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 120 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.