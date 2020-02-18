Veterans fight for access to medical marijuana at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans fighting for looser cannabis laws took to the Capitol today for an impromptu Lobby Day as the discussion about the medical benefits of the plant loom in the general assembly.
Advocates with the Veterans Cannabis Project discussed what they call a medical anomaly for veterans dealing with PTSD.
Michael Krawitz, an Air Force veteran and director of Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access says its a disgrace that the drug can’t be legally prescribed.
“You should never have any medicine taken away as a punishment," said Krawitz. "That’s unethical, and if your doctor is acting unethically, then they’re not acting in their standards of medical care, and they’re no longer protected by their medical license and they’re actually committing a crime.”
Advocates for the group also add that a five-percent cap on the level of THC allowed in a product prevents veterans from accessing its full medical benefits.
Steven Lambrose, an Army vet in the organization believes that cap directly affects veterans who have benefited from the “high” that cannabis produces.
He says his wife suffers from PTSD and that cannabis is the only drug that has worked for her.
“Here in Virginia, I talk to veterans all the time, including my wife. And to have access to cannabis, she’d have to do things that are illegal," said Lambrose. "Now she’s caught in a place where she can’t get the treatment she needs without violating the things that are most important to her, and that’s a problem.”
Right now, no legislation active in the House or Senate mentions the actual levels of THC, although the group hopes a conversation can be generated that would lead to one.
