Three men sought in game machine larceny, police say
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 9:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three men are involved in a game machine larceny on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to police, three men are suspected of breaking into gaming machines at a business and stealing more than $3,000.

Police say between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., the suspects entered a Stop & Go located at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike playing with one of the machines.

Eventually, the suspects used a key and opened the machine, taking out more than $3,000.

Images of the suspects were captured on camera.

The first suspect wore a white long-sleeved shirt, a white fitted cap with a logo, white pants, and metallic gold Jordan 11 low-top sneakers.

The second suspect wore a black long-sleeved shirt, a red fitted cap with the Philadelphia Phillies logo, dark denim jeans with patches on the front and brown and black UGG boots.

The third suspect wore a long-sleeved black shirt, black skull cap, black pants and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

