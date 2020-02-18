Richmond teacher charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI after crash that killed father of 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Public Schools teacher faces several charges including involuntary manslaughter and a DUI in connection to a deadly crash on Midlothian Turnpike.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Feb. 14, for the report of a crash involving two vehicles.
Officials said Anthoneya A. Hodges, 26, was traveling on Midlothian Turnpike when she ran a red light at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard.
Hodges then struck a GMC Suburban, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.
Once officers arrived on the scene, police found the driver of the GMC unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond Police identified the driver as Rakeem B. Bland, 30, of Richmond.
A spokeswoman for Richmond City Public Schools confirmed Hodges is a teacher at Armstrong High School.
Hodges is charged with driving under the influence, suspended operator’s license and disregarding a red light.
On July 6, charges of involuntary manslaughter were certified by a grand jury.
Meanwhile, the community is now grieving the loss of Bland who was a member of the security team at Vagabond Restaurant and event venue on E. Broad Street.
“As soon as he walked in the building there was more of a sigh of relief, Rakeem is here,” explained Vagabond co-owner, Jimmy Budd.
Budd said Bland had been on staff for two years and was a passionate powerlifter. Bland was headed to work Friday when he was killed in the crash, according to Budd.
“It got later in the evening, and I messaged the security crew working that night if anyone had seen Rakeem because I personally hadn’t seen him,” said Budd. “No one had seen him. One of his brothers, his stepbrother, started calling him later in the night and no response.”
Budd says they grew even more concerned when early Saturday morning, as Vagabond was closing, Bland had still not answered his co-workers or stepbrother.
“I woke up to the news Saturday morning, I was shocked, devastated, I know everyone that has been close to him feels the same,” he explained.
Budd says Vagabond will remember Bland as being a positive force in the business, ensuring customers were safe.
“[We will miss] his presence, his giant smile was contagious,” said Budd. “On behalf of Vagabond, we are so sorry, our condolences go out to his family, his five children, everyone who was close to him, we share in the heartbreak.”
Police continue to investigate this deadly crash.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.