Richmond teacher charged with DUI, involuntary manslaughter after crash that killed father of 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond school teacher now faces an aggravated involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to a crash that killed a father of five.
Richmond Police said Anthoneya Hodges, 26, was traveling on Midlothian Turnpike Friday night, when she ran a red light at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard. Hodges then struck a GMC Suburban, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. Once officers arrived on scene, police found the driver of the GMC, Rakeem Bland, unresponsive. Bland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hodges was also charged with DUI in connection to the crash, however court documents reveal other traffic violations in her past.
According to the General District Court website, Hodges was charged with DWI in June 2019 in Henrico. She was found guilty, and placed under a one year restricted license beginning in October 2019. The court order stated Hodges was allowed to drive to and from work, houses of worship, medical facilities, and meetings and classes required after a DUI conviction. Hodges was also ordered to have an ignition interlock device in her car.
A spokesperson for Richmond City Public Schools confirmed over the weekend Hodges works at Armstrong High School.
Following Friday’s fatal crash, Hodges was charged with involuntary aggravated manslaughter, a second offense DWI, driving after forfeiture of license, failure to obey a traffic signal and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.
