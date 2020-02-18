Richmond looks to extend streak vs George Mason

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have given up only 65.2 points per game to Atlantic 10 opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 69 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.GIFTED GREENE: Javon Greene has connected on 33.6 percent of the 146 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 80.2 percent of his free throws this season.