Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray to run for mayor, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray is running for mayor. A source within Richmond City Hall confirmed the information.
Gray expects to roll out an official campaign bid in March.
Gray has spent one term on city council representing Richmond’s 2nd District.
More on Kim from the city’s website:
Employment
- Realtor, self-employed
Education
- Graduate, Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, Class of 2010
- Graduate, Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2006
Other Elected Office
- Trustee, Richmond Public Schools Board of Trustees - Richmond North Central 2nd Voter District
- January 2, 2013 - December 31, 2016 (Elected November 6, 2012) (four-year term)
- January 1, 2009 - December 31, 2012 (Elected November 4, 2008) (four-year term)
Richmond City Council
- January 3, 2017 - December 31, 2020 (Elected November 8, 2016) (four-year term)
At this point, no other candidates have thrown their name into the race for mayor.
The city of Richmond, Virginia, is holding a general election for mayor on Nov. 3, 2020. A primary is scheduled for June 9, 2020. The filing deadline for this election is March 26, 2020.
