Police: Teen killed, another seriously injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified an 18-year-old shot and killed in Richmond Monday night.
Police were called to Gilpin Court around 5:40 p.m. for a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Katrex Bryant on the second floor of an apartment building. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say another victim - a juvenile male - suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the crime should call police at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
