Police: Teen killed, another seriously injured in Richmond shooting

Police: Teen killed, another seriously injured in Richmond shooting
Anyone with information on the crime should call police at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified an 18-year-old shot and killed in Richmond Monday night.

Police were called to Gilpin Court around 5:40 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Katrex Bryant on the second floor of an apartment building. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say another victim - a juvenile male - suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime should call police at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.