Police searching for vehicle in connection to shooting death of 25-year-old woman
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to a homicide that happened Monday night.

Police were called to the corner of Redd and Coalter Streets just before 6:30 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived, 25-year-old Kieshell Walker was on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Walker was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Detectives are now looking for a silver or gray four-door sedan, with a glass panoramic roof that may be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting should call police or Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.

