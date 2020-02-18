Police investigate 2 shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating two shootings that happened within less than an hour of each other in the city’s housing projects.
The first shooting happened in Gilpin Court just before 6 p.m. on Monday and the second one happened in Mosby Court about 40 minutes later.
People in the area at the time said they heard multiple gunshots when the first round of gunfire rang out in Gilpin Court on St. Peters Street.
The second shooting happened along Coalter Street, about a five-minute drive away from the location of the first one.
The shootings come just days after police were called to investigate back-to-back shootings on Thursday night near Whitcomb and Mosby courts.
NBC12 is working to learn more details.
