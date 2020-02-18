Police: 2 arrested, 1 sought in connection to rape, abduction of woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested two people and are looking for another suspect in connection to a sexual assault that happened in January.
Herbert E. Smith, Jr., 19, and Zekhaire A. Robinson, 20, have been charged with rape and abduction in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in a Gilpin Court apartment on Jan. 25.
Police are searching for Shaquan H. Hill, 21, in connection as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
