Police: 2 arrested, 1 sought in connection to rape, abduction of woman

Police: 2 arrested, 1 sought in connection to rape, abduction of woman
Shaquan Hill, Zekhaire Robinson and Herbert Smith (Source: Richmond Police)
February 18, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested two people and are looking for another suspect in connection to a sexual assault that happened in January.

Herbert E. Smith, Jr., 19, and Zekhaire A. Robinson, 20, have been charged with rape and abduction in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in a Gilpin Court apartment on Jan. 25.

Police are searching for Shaquan H. Hill, 21, in connection as well.

Shaquan Hill
Shaquan Hill (Source: Richmond Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.