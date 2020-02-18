One dead after fatal crash in King and Queen County

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 66-year-old man is dead after a crash in King and Queen County.
On Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 33 on the Lord Delaware Bridge.
State Police said a 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by a 66-year old male, was traveling westbound Route 33 in the far right lane when he veered across all lanes, striking a 2015 Mack tractor-trailer head-on. The tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound.
Both drivers of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts, however, the driver of the Ford Ranger died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not have any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
