News To Know for Feb. 18: Warm day ahead; Richmond shootings; Henrico pedestrian dies; Henrico coronavirus meeting; Nascar Recap

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
After one more warm day on Tuesday, temperatures will take a tumble later this week.
Morning fog, then Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Rain totals will be light.
Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.
A man and a woman are dead and another man is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Richmond.
The first shooting happened in Gilpin Court just before 6 p.m. on Monday and the second one happened in Mosby Court about 40 minutes later.
It’s not clear if these two shootings are connected.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Petersburg police said they have charged a man in connection to two shootings in Petersburg.
Police were called around 1:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lee Avenue in connection to a person shot following multiple shots being fired on Monday.
At the scene, officers found Xavier Butts, 19, with a graze wound to his left thigh. It was a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said Butts has been arrested in connection to the incident. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied motor vehicle, destruction of property and discharging a firearm within city limits.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, there will be a meeting in Tuckahoe about staying informed in an emergency.
Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia S. O’Bannon will host a Tuckahoe Town Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to explain how residents can connect with Henrico County in the event of an emergency.
O’Bannon will be joined by Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Henrico Health Department; Emily Ashley, the county’s emergency manager; and Sara Morris, the county’s advocate for the aging.
Police say a woman has died Monday after being hit by a car in Henrico.
Henrico Police has a “Watch Your Step” campaign to raise awareness about pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety. In 2019, there were 82 crashes involving pedestrians in Henrico, 10 of them were deadly.
Friday’s crash remains under investigation.
Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.
The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.
A statement from NASCAR said that Newman “is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.”
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $1.3 million in state grants to support the implementation of Virginia’s Computer Science Standards of Learning.
The 2019 General Assembly authorized up to $1.35 million in grants to provide professional development for teachers, create computer science curriculum, instructional resources, and assessments, support summer and after-school programs, and provide career exposure and work-based learning opportunities for high school students.
The legislature directed that underserved students and schools performing below state standards receive priority in the awarding of the grants.
