Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Chesterfield man to death.
Police were called to the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for reports of a man outside a residence who had been stabbed.
When they arrived, officers found 33-year-old Jamar Golightly unconscious with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A week later, detectives arrested 30-year-old Carl Wilkins - who also lives in the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue - for second-degree murder. He’s currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Police say Golightly and Wilkins knew each other and were fighting before the stabbing.
Anyone with additional information about the crime should call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.