Man charged in connection to 2 shootings in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said they have charged a man in connection to two shootings in Petersburg.
Police were called around 1:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lee Avenue in connection to a person shot following multiple shots being fired on Monday.
At the scene, officers found Xavier Butts, 19, with a graze wound to his left thigh. It was a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said Butts has been arrested in connection to the incident. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied motor vehicle, destruction of property and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Officers said they also charged him in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday at the intersection of West Street and West Washington Street where shots were fired at a person leaving a business.
For Friday’s incident, he is charged with destruction of property, shooting from a motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
He is being held in jail without bond.
No one else was injured in either shooting incident.
