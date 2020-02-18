Man charged in connection to 2 shootings in Petersburg

Xavier Butts (Source: Petersburg Police)
February 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:33 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said they have charged a man in connection to two shootings in Petersburg.

Police were called around 1:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lee Avenue in connection to a person shot following multiple shots being fired on Monday.

At the scene, officers found Xavier Butts, 19, with a graze wound to his left thigh. It was a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Butts has been arrested in connection to the incident. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied motor vehicle, destruction of property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officers said they also charged him in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday at the intersection of West Street and West Washington Street where shots were fired at a person leaving a business.

For Friday’s incident, he is charged with destruction of property, shooting from a motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held in jail without bond.

No one else was injured in either shooting incident.

