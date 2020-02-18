Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapon ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal. Moderate Democrats joined Republicans on a Senate committee Monday in rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. The bill was a top priority for Northam, a Democrat who has campaigned heavily for a broad package of gun-control measures.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-CONVERSION THERAPY
Virginia moves toward banning conversion therapy
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is moving to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. The Virginia Senate voted Monday to ban licensed therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the practice. The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it. The American Psychological Association has said conversion therapy is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide. Several Republican lawmakers have joined Democrats in passing the measure.
VIRGINIA SENATOR ANNOUNCEMENT
Virginia Republican announces gubernatorial run
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican state senator says she's running for governor next year as an unabashed conservative on a platform of promoting gun rights. Sen. Amanda Chase announced her candidacy Monday to a crowd of about 100 outside the Capitol on Monday, saying voters were unhappy with the state's new liberal direction under a Democratic majority. Current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is not able to seek a consecutive term under state law. A populist who often clashes with members of her own party, Chase represents a conservative district near Richmond and easily won reelection last year. But she faces strong headwinds in a statewide race.
NORFOLK-APARTMENT SHOOTINGS
Teenager, adult dead in shootings at Virginia apartment
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia city say a man and a teenager died in weekend shootings at an apartment. Norfolk police said 62-year-old Milton Washington Jr. and the 16-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night’s shooting disturbance. The teenager's name hasn't been released. Another man inside the apartment with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was taken to a Norfolk hospital. Police detectives are still seeking information about what happened.
KENNEL-CRUELTY CHARGES
Virginia kennel owner charged after dead dogs discovered
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia kennel owner has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say they discovered more than 20 dead hunting dogs there. Dinwiddie County Animal Control went to the property late Friday based on a tip discovered the dead dogs inside the kennel. One dog was still alive. The dogs discovered are Walker hounds, a breed commonly used for hunting. Animal Control says the owner of the dogs and the kennel has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA STATE BUDGET
Lawmakers support raises for teachers, state employees
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state employees and public school teachers could soon be getting raises and bonuses. Money committees in both the state House and Senate on Sunday unveiled their proposed versions of a two-year and more than $135 billion state spending plan. Both contain larger proposed raises than what Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed. Each chamber will now vote on its version of a state budget before trying to reconcile their differences before the legislative session ends next month There are key differences between proposed budgets, with teacher and state employee compensation being one of the most high-profile.
MOTHER-SON KILLED
Shoplifting arrest ends search for teen accused of killings
MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home was apprehended after he tried to shoplift hair dye, clothes and a backpack from a North Carolina department store. Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia, said Levi Norwood was arrested Saturday after employees at a Target in Durham, North Carolina, found him in the sporting goods section and called police. Investigators didn’t immediately find any guns in Norwood’s possession, but Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier said a car allegedly stolen by the teenage suspect would be returned to Virginia and searched for weapons.
STOLEN TELEVISIONS
Man facing prison term for plot to obtain $1M in stolen TVs
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending a prison sentence of more than five years for a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million. Prosecutors explained in a court filing Saturday why they are recommending a 65-month sentence for Saul Eady. A defense attorney is seeking a three-year prison sentence for Eady, who pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to sentence Eady on Feb. 24.