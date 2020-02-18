Kings Dominion hiring 4,000 positions for upcoming season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion is looking to fill 4,000 positions ahead of the park’s 45th season.
The job openings come from a variety of different departments including food and beverage, rides, merchandise, security, games and more.
Positions offered include internships, entry-level and supervisory openings.
The park is also hiring lifeguards and support staff for restaurants, cabanas and stores for its 20-acre park Soak City. Soak City will be debuting a new area called Coconut Shores.
Benefits include:
- Paid training (free certification for lifeguards)
- Competitive pay
- Flexible schedule hours
- Free admission to all Cedar Fair parks
- Complimentary tickets
- Associate discounts throughout the park
The park’s job fair will be held on Feb. 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Dominion Human Resources.
Applicants must apply on Kings Dominion’s website before attending the job fair.
Kings Dominion will be open to the public on March 28.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.