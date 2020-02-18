$10K reward offered after firearms stolen from Henrico business

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information in connection to firearm burglaries at a Henrico business.
On Saturday, Jan. 19 around 3:30 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 4900 block of West Broad Street. Ten days later on Jan. 29 around 5:01 a.m., a second burglary was reported at the same place. Firearms were stolen in both incidents.
"Anyone who uses illegal means to obtain firearms is someone of serious concern for law enforcement,” said ATF Washington Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict. "Our mission and focus is on keeping communities safe and ensuring that law-abiding business owners can operate without fear of attacks on their livelihood. We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Henrico County Police Division and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be made to Henrico police at 804-501-5000.
