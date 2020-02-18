Innsbrook After Hours announces 3 new concerts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours announced three new concerts coming to the venue this summer.
Aaron Lewis will perform on June 24, Get The Led Out will perform on Aug. 6 and Train will perform on Aug. 14.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. online. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week.
Aaron Lewis was the frontman for rock band Staind and his second act was in country music. GTLO is a Philadephia-based group with a folky and mystical sound. Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco, known for songs like “Hey Soul Sister,” “Meet Virginia" and “Drops of Jupiter.”
