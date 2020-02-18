Historic Third Street Bethel AME Church to celebrate 170 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Third Street Bethel AME Church, dating back to the mid-1850s, is the oldest church in Jackson Ward and a historical landmark.
Using faith, church leaders have guided countless black families through some of the most oppressive times in history. In the vestibule, Julia Turner, the church historian, points to a picture of
Thomas Hewlett was one of 11 people who left Trinity Methodist Church in the 1850s. It was a white church, where black people were tolerated - not necessarily welcomed.
"They were entering through the back door, going into the balcony. They became tired of doing that and they wanted to have a church of their own that they can freely worship,” says Julia Turner, the church historian.
By 1856, Third Street Church was built. At the time, Blacks were not allowed to preach so their pastor was white - Reverend Nolley. That changed in April of 1865 - during the Civil War. Confederate leaders set fire to much of the city and fled.
Around April 30, Union troops marched into Richmond. Henry McNeal Turner, the Union’s first black chaplain, would preach at Third Street.
Nolley was removed, and the church was renamed to what we know it as today - Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
"We stand on the shoulders of many, many people who contributed to this church, who helped it to grow, and made sure this history lived here in Richmond,” says Turner.
Etched into the stained glass windows are the names of the people whose storied past, is as vibrant as the colors themselves. Many with family members attending Bethel A.M.E Church today. Downstairs, you can feel the presence of those who walked through the original doors, 170 years ago.
“This, of course, is the old part of the church. Third Street also became a school, we taught children here during the 1800s,” says Turner.
In a dimly lit space, to the back, the crown jewel, fingerprinted with character: The original pulpit, dating back to 1858.
During some of the most oppressive and stressful times for African Americans, Post Slavery Reconstruction, living in the Jim Crow south, and the Civil Rights movement - this church remained.
“Many civic activities, many organizing activities have taken place at this church. That includes Maggie Walker, who delivered her infamous speech from our pulpit. That pulpit,” Turner said.
And when the Richmond 34 students, from VUU, were protesting at Thalheimers, members of Bethel AME church replaced them so students could take exams.
Today, members of the church continue to feed the hungry, the homeless and give kids new shoes every school year. Third Street Bethel AME is an institution with one guiding mission to serve.
”God our Father, Christ our redeemer, man our brother,” says Turner.
That mission, like this building, will continue to stand the test of time.
"If only these walls could talk,” says Turner.
The church will celebrate 170 years in March.
