Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal" has angered players around the majors. Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says Manfred sounded “really out of touch." Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers says that what is truly devaluing what is known as The Commissioner's Trophy is that the word “commissioner" is on there. San Francisco's Evan Longoria points out that the trophy itself symbolizes more than the actual hardware, saying that it is representative of the sacrifices players make to try to win a championship.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Young slugger Juan Soto and the other position players on the Washington Nationals showed up for spring training as the reigning World Series champions prepare to try to defend their title. Also arriving at West Palm Beach was a sign proclaiming the facility the home of the champs. And something else unusual was seen, too: A cabbage relay race in which heads of red cabbage and lettuce were passed down the line by players competing for pride, for dinner and for cash. Max Scherzer's team beat Stephen Strasburg's in all three races.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his team-high 27th goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 3-2. Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves. Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals after being held without a point for the fifth consecutive game, his longest drought of the season. It was Vegas' third-straight victory, and it improved to 7-3-2 since coach Pete DeBoer took over for Gerard Gallant, who was fired on Jan. 15.
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is staying in Washington. The Mystics re-signed the forward on Monday. She averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.2 assists last season while shooting 55% from the field. She raised her game in the playoffs, averaging 19.3 points to help Washington win its first title.