Henrico storm spotter compares weather this February to prior years - the difference is stunning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather so far this winter in Central Virginia has been much milder than an average winter, and snow has been almost non-existent.
National Weather Service SKYWARN storm spotter and Henrico resident Hugh Elwood (a.k.a. Henrico Weather on Twitter) shared a picture of his yard with green grass on February 17 this year and compared it with pictures from prior years when the ground was covered in snow.
He said it is the first time in memory that he cut the grass in February in the Richmond metro.
The climate numbers show just how mild this winter has been so far compared with an average winter.
In January 2020 the average temperature at Richmond International Airport was 43.2 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees warmer than average. December 2019 was 3.0 degrees above average.
Through the first half of February, the average temperature in Richmond was 46.8 degrees, which was 6.9 degrees warmer than average.
There has not been a single night this winter where the low temperature fell below 20 degrees in Richmond, which is a record for this late into the winter. The previous record for the latest sub 20 degree reading in Richmond was January 23, 2013.
Just to our south in Northern North Carolina, Vivian Cook shared a picture of daffodils already in bloom in February.
