Groups battle over Virginia values in pending LGBTQ legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Family Foundation says a series of bills to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination goes too far.
The group says pending legislation including the Virginia Values Act is a threat to religious freedom.
Tuesday, The Family Foundation along with religious leaders and other groups held a news conference to protest multiple bills that put in new safeguards for members of the LGBTQ community surrounding housing, employment and credit.
"Make no mistake these bills are punitive attacks on millions of Americans and Virginians specifically that dissent from a court-imposed and now cultural redefinition of sex and marriage,” said Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb.
But advocates for those protections say they are needed for a vulnerable group.
“This legislation is incredibly important to create a more welcoming, a more open commonwealth where LGBTQ people can live and thrive," said Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia Executive Director.
Parents like Sarah Via are concerned over transgender locker room use in Hanover County.
Meanwhile, members with Equality Virginia also lobbied lawmakers in support of the pending legislation.
Michael and Emily Harrah from Chesterfield County worry that their 23-year-old transgender daughter won't be able to find a job in the state.
All three main bills are still making their way through the General Assembly. Two are in a senate committee. The other has passed a second reading inside the house.
