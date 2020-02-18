Gelati Celesti opening new location in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti will be opening a new location in Chesterfield.
This will be the Richmond-based and family-owned craft ice cream maker’s seventh location, and the sixth Richmond-based location.
“We’ve been hearing from customers for years that they want a Gelati Celesti in the Hull Street / 288 corridor,” Steve Rosser, Owner of Gelati Celesti, says.
The new location will be opening in April and will be located at 13487 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
