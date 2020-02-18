Forecast: Warm with a few evening showers Tuesday, colder air coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After one more warm day on Tuesday, temperatures will take a tumble later this week.
TUESDAY: Morning fog, then Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Rain totals will be light. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, otherwise turning partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Watching a storm system to our south Thursday night into early Friday morning. Low chance of snow in RVA but needs to be watched. Lows near 30, highs lower 40s. (Evening snow chance 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and COLD. Lows in the low 20s, highs upper 30s to near 40.
SATURDAY: Sunny after cold start. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
