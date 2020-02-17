9-year-old Va. girl gives out art kits with ‘skin-colored’ options

LEESBURG, Va., Va. (WWBT) - A 9-year-old girl in Leesburg is giving out art kits that include “skin-colored” crayon and marker options to represent the different shades of skin.
When Bellen Woodard was in third grade she questioned why the peach crayon was always called the “skin-colored” crayon by her friends, NBC Washington reports. But when her mom suggested she hand over the brown crayon, Bellen had a different idea.
“I said, ‘No, I’m going to ask them which one they want because it could be a number of different colors,’” she told NBC Washington.
Now she gives other kids art kits as part of the “More Than Peach Project” that includes markers and crayons of the many different shades of skin, NBC Washington reports. The goal is to have kits in every Loudoun County elementary school.
Crayola has donated some supplies and Bellen has purchased some herself.
Crayola has been selling Multicultural Crayons since 1992.
