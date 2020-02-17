Woman reported missing in New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been reported missing in New Kent County.
According to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Joan Marie Orr, 69, has not been seen by her family since she left her residence on Feb. 15 in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.
Orr was driving a 2013 Ford Escape with the license plate “WSG-1153”. Orr’s direction of travel is unknown.
Orr has certain medical conditions that require medication, and it is believed she does not have that medication with her, police say.
Orr has red hair and brown eyes and weighs 138 pounds.
Anyone with information on Ms. Joan Marie Orr’s whereabouts should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.