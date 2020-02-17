Senior Alert: Elderly woman suffering from cognitive impairment missing

According to police, Marva Keyser, 77, was last seen on Feb. 16 on Wellesley Drive. (Source: Va Senior Alert)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 8:48 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An elderly woman suffering from cognitive impairment has gone missing.

According to police, Marva Keyser, 77, was last seen on Feb. 16 on Wellesley Drive.

Keyser was wearing a light jacket, long-sleeved black and pink shirt, red shorts and either white, gray or red shoes.

Keyser suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, the investigating agency says.

Anyone with information should contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100.

