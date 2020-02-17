Sen. Amanda Chase launches 2021 governor bid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by supporters, Chesterfield State Senator Amanda Chase made it official on Monday that she’s running to be the next Governor of Virginia.
“People look at me and they say you know what, this girl’s got some brass balls," said Chase.
During her time in the General Assembly, Chase says she's had an upfront seat to see how liberals are dismantling constitutional rights and freedoms.
In the state senate, Chase represents parts of Chesterfield County, as well as Colonial Heights and Amelia County.
“Virginians will not be controlled by the government but rather that government be controlled by the people,” said Chase.
In her speech, the Republican took aim at proposed increases to the state minimum wage, abortion law rollbacks and increased gun legislation.
“Amanda Chase is the chosen one and the Republican Party needs to back her up," said supporter Troy Carter. "They need to get behind her.”
Carter, who lives south of Richmond, said candidates like Chase are listening to rural parts of the commonwealth.
"We’re not happy. We’re not happy with the ways things are going. We’re not happy that they’re shoving things down our throat,” said Carter.
Chase will seek the Republican nomination during the party’s convention in May. If she doesn’t get it, Chase told supporters she will run as an Independent.
“The challenge that Republicans who run for governor have made is they like to moderate to the middle. I’m not doing that. I’m doubling down because I feel like people are tired of weak-kneed Republicans that get in there and moderate to the middle,” said Chase.
If elected, Chase would become Virginia’s first female governor. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Virginia released a statement saying in part, “Virginia Republicans love nominating out of touch extremists for statewide offices, and Amanda Chase definitely fits the bill.”
