Richmond to host 60 Second Film Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) Cultural Arts division, in partnership with the Enrichmond Foundation, will host the inaugural “60 Second Short Film Fest”.
The film festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, beginning at 7 p.m.
Films will be categorized by the age of the applicant:
- Children ages 12 and under
- Youth ages 13 – 17
- Adults ages 18 and over
An awards ceremony honoring Best of Show, Best Documentary, and Best Fictional Film will follow each category.
The festival received over 900 submissions from across the world, which was narrowed down to 60 short films with a variety of fiction, non-fiction, live-action, animation.
Also, a special category dedicated to filmmakers of tomorrow included submissions from the city’s PRCF Out of School Time program participants.
“The films will stretch your idea of what a movie is and how a complete story can be told in one minute,” said Will George, 60 Second Short Film Fest Director. “It’s amazing to step into an ancient mountain village for a minute, hear youthful pleas to take care of the earth, and the next minute you are watching an animated egg put another egg into a microwave,” George continued.
This event is free and open to the public.
