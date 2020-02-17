Restore Hyper Wellness, Cryotherapy opens first location in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy will be opening its first location in Short Pump next month.
The office will be located at 201 Maltby Boulevard, Suite D in the Greengate Shopping Center.
Restore provides 12 modalities including multiple forms of cryotherapy and cryo skin, IV drip therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, photobiomodulation (PBM), stretch base therapy, compression therapy and micronutrient testing under one roof.
Dr. Niraj Patel, who has been a longtime ER physician in the Richmond community, is responsible for bringing Restore to the Richmond area.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve tried to educate my patients about treating chronic pain and illnesses through preventative health,” Patel explained. “Preventative care is being committed to your health and wellness, instead of caring only when you’re sick. In this day and age, people prefer to avoid drugs and major surgical interventions; Restore is an alternative solution for our population to help them avoid getting sick. Richmond is thriving and I’m hopeful it will be well-received as a new pathway to greater health, wellness, and healing.”
Patel plans to open two more locations within Central Virginia and Northern Virginia.
The core staff at Restore will include Registered Nurses, Stretch Therapists, an Esthetician and cryotherapy technicians.
Restore will accept health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA) for individual services and monthly membership enrollments.
Restore is offering a “Founders Rate” of 20 percent off membership for life for the first 100 members, as well as receive three complimentary cryotherapy sessions.
Military discounts (active and veterans), first responders (e.g, firefighters, police etc.), high school athletes, and people 60 years of age and older.
The store’s grand opening will be March 7 at 9 a.m.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Sundays.
