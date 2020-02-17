Police: Man steals $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 8:26 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man stole $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot.

On Jan. 18 at around 2 p.m., a suspect stole approximately $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot located on 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

After stealing the items, the suspect fled the scene in a green Jeep.

The suspect was captured on video wearing a gray cap and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

