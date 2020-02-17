Police: Man steals $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man stole $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot.
On Jan. 18 at around 2 p.m., a suspect stole approximately $1,500 worth of power tools from Home Depot located on 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.
After stealing the items, the suspect fled the scene in a green Jeep.
The suspect was captured on video wearing a gray cap and a dark-colored jacket.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
