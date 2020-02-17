Police: Man steals 6 packs of cigarettes from 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man stole 6 packs of cigarettes out of a 7-Eleven store.
According to police, on Feb. 10 after 11 p.m., a man entered a 7-Eleven located in the 1000 block of East Main Street and asked for 6 of cigarettes.
The cashier placed them on the counter and the suspect quickly grabbed the cigarettes and ran out of the store.
The man was seen on video wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Wilson at 804-646-0672.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.