Police: Man steals 6 packs of cigarettes from 7-Eleven

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 7:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man stole 6 packs of cigarettes out of a 7-Eleven store.

According to police, on Feb. 10 after 11 p.m., a man entered a 7-Eleven located in the 1000 block of East Main Street and asked for 6 of cigarettes.

The cashier placed them on the counter and the suspect quickly grabbed the cigarettes and ran out of the store.

The man was seen on video wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Wilson at 804-646-0672.

