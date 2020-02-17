News To Know for Feb. 17: Teacher charged with DUI; State budget proposal; Trooper hit by car; Tommie anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Presidents Day! Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Temperatures will once again feel like spring to start the workweek.
Detectives say Richmond City Public Schools teacher Anthoneya A. Hodges, 26, has been arrested and charged with a DUI in a deadly crash.
The victim of the crash, Rakeem B. Bland, 30, died at the scene.
Officials say Hodges was traveling on Midlothian Turnpike when she ran a red light at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard. Hodges then struck a GMC Suburban, which was being driven by Bland, causing the Suburban to flip onto its side.
Virginia state employees and public school teachers could soon be getting raises and bonuses.
Money committees in both the state House and Senate on Sunday unveiled their proposed versions of a two-year and more than $135 billion state spending plan.
There are key differences between proposed budgets, with teacher and state employee compensation being one of the most high-profile.
Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting at a BP Gas station.
Officials are currently in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 804-732-4222.
Two charter flights carrying passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan amid a virus crisis have landed in the United States.
The first plane carrying American passengers landed at a Northern California air force base just before midnight Sunday. A second flight touched down at a San Antonio air force base around 2 1/2 hours later, early Monday.
Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been spreading in Asia.
A state trooper was hit in a crash during a traffic stop over the weekend.
A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by, Eldred H. Daiger III, 33, Montross, VA., was traveling eastbound on Rt. 3 and struck the Trooper’s marked Ford Taurus with the emergency lights activated in the rear.
The trooper has been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries.
Saturday marked one year since the death of Tommie the pitbull.
Tommies’ death came after a week of intense treatment to the severe burns he suffered after being set on fire in Abner Clay Park.
The man who committed the crime was sentenced to five years in prison.
The first “Tommie’s Law” was put into effect, making more cases of animal cruelty a felony, regardless of whether the animal survives or dies.
The City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) Cultural Arts division, in partnership with the Enrichmond Foundation, will host the inaugural “60 Second Short Film Fest”.
An awards ceremony honoring Best of Show, Best Documentary, and Best Fictional Film will follow each category.
The film festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, beginning at 7 p.m.
“We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it” - Barack Obama
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.