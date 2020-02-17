Moped driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A moped driver has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover.
On Feb. 14 at 5:39 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a Ford van and a moped at westbound Route 360.
According to police, John P. Ryan, 24, of King William, Virginia, was traveling westbound Route 360 on a 2019 Tao Tao moped when he was struck in the rear by a 2007 Ford Ecoline Van, which was driven by William J. Christian, 31, of Aylett, Virginia.
Ryan died at the scene of the crash, however, Christian was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt.
Police say charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.