Man charged with animal cruelty after 21 dogs found dead, 1 rescued in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with animal cruelty after 21 dogs were found dead and one rescued from a kennel in Dinwiddie.
The county’s animal control office received an anonymous tip regarding animals at an address in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road.
At the home, officers found 21 dead dogs and one surviving dog within 10 pens and a common run area.
All fo the dogs involved appear to be a common hunting breed known as walker hounds.
The surviving dog is now in the care of a veterinarian. All the deceased dogs are being evaluated to determine the cause of death.
The owner of the dogs, Floyd McNeil Maitland, is now charged with two counts of animal cruelty with additional charges pending an investigation.
