How Amazon Warehouse deals work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amazon warehouse deals are part of Amazon.com and are advertised as deep discounts on returned, damaged, used or refurbished products. Kyle James with the website RatherbeShopping.com put together a great list after testing out the site for 6 months.
He writes in his blog that you should think of Amazon Warehouse Deals “as the section at your favorite department store that has screaming good deals on scratch and dents” along with open box specials.
These are products that have been “returned” for one reason or another. Deals range from 15% off the original price all the way up to over 50% off.
You can find just about anything-- computers, tablets, kitchen stuff, home improvement-- cell phones, cameras, TV's.
You have 30 days to test out an item and return it if you’re not happy. But be aware! Amazon can stick you with the return shipping charges unless its responsible for “the error”.
