Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Antti Raanta stopped 36 shots to keep Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals, Phil Kessel scored early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1. Raanta was sharp all night and made a tough early save against Ovechkin, who has gone four straight games without a goal for the first time this season. He went three games without a goal before notching No. 600 with his wife in the stands in 2018. Christian Dvorak scored his 18th goal goal in the second period and Kessel redirected a shot past Braden Holtby in the third. Holtby stopped 27 shots and Carl Hagelin scored for Washington.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that everyone would just move on from his team's cheating scandal to acknowledging that the topic will linger. When spring training opened, Baker talked about first-day apologies closing the discussion. Now he says that just because you want to move on does not mean everyone will. At least one minor character in all the drama is ready to set this aside: Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki sought to end his back-and-forth with the Astros by joking that he is too old to be in the middle of this stuff.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama had 22 points and Loyola (MD) surprised defeated Colgate 84-80. Will Rayman's late 3 brought Colgate within 81-78 with 35 seconds left. Isaiah Hart then made 1 of 2 foul shots for a four-point lead. Rayman made a layup to cut the Raiders deficit to two with four seconds left. Following a Colgate timeout, the Greyhounds avoided being fouled and Andrew Kostecka threw down a dunk to end it. Rayman scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Raiders, whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-60 with a strong finish. The Terrapins scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with three-plus minutes to play Saturday night. Cowan had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws. The Spartans trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds.